James Van Der Beek "can see the finish line" of his cancer battle.

James Van Der Beek 'can see the finish line' of his cancer battle

The 48-year-old star revealed last year he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer but after undergoing treatment, is looking forward to getting his life back on track with a planned return to work.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "I feel like I can see the finish line… I'm in a healing phase, which is great. I'm going back to work next month. I'm taking this month really to just kind of relax.

"I did that movie ‘The QB and Me,’ where I played the dad, for Tubi, and it was such a huge hit they're doing a sequel.

"The kids in it are just great… As somebody who played a lot of, like, teenage romance melodrama in my youth… they're great. Noah Beck is just a sweet soul and yeah, they did great, so they're doing a sequel."

The 'Dawson's Creek' star recently competed on the US version of 'The Masked Singer' and enjoyed being able to just stay concealed in his costume and not focus on his illness.

He said: "Especially with everything I was going through, and I just announced the health issues I was dealing with, so to be able to put on the mask and connect with an audience without that being a part of the equation was actually a really beautiful thing. I appreciated the mask. The costume itself was heavy as could be… but the mask I appreciated."

Recently, James - who has Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah with his wif Kimberly - recently spoke about the "hardest year of [his] life" following his cancer diagnosis.

He said on Instagram: "I had to come nose to nose with death. And all those definitions that I cared so deeply about were stripped from me.

"I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife. I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed and be there for them. I could not be a provider because I wasn't working. I couldn't even be a steward of the land because at times I was too weak to prune all the trees during the window that you're supposed to prune them."