James Van Der Beek has thanked his family via Instagram

The 48-year-old actor has taken to social media to celebrate Father's Day (15.06.25), and to reflect on his family's positive influence amid his cancer battle.

The Dawson's Creek star - who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023 - wrote on Instagram: "Being a father has been the most treasured honor of my life. Thank you to my kids for re-teaching me how to live, laugh, love, and show up in my own life and in the world. (sic)"

James - who has daughters Olivia, 14, Annabel, 11, Emilia, nine, and Gwendolyn, seven, and sons Joshua, 13, and Jeremiah, three, with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek - shared a series of family photographs on Instagram.

The actor also paid a glowing tribute to his wife.

He wrote: "And thank you to my super hero of a wife @vanderkimberly who constantly exceeds the boundaries of what I thought was human capacity. I love you all with all my heart. (sic)"

Over the weekend, Kimberly revealed that her family were heading to Florida for a vacation.

The 43-year-old producer shared a photo of them at the airport before flying to the Sunshine State.

She wrote: "We ready for you Florida! Excited to go see family! [heart emojis] (sic)"

James revealed news of his cancer diagnosis in 2024, and he subsequently acknowledged how his health battle had changed his family life.

The actor admitted that he wasn't able to help and support his family in the ways he wanted while he received treatment for cancer.

James - who announced in February that he was cancer-free following successful surgery and treatments - said on Instagram: "I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife.

"I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed and be there for them. I could not be a provider because I wasn't working. I couldn't even be a steward of the land because at times I was too weak to prune all the trees during the window that you're supposed to prune them."