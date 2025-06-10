Jamie Foxx broke down in tears while accepting the Ultimate Icon Award at this year's BET Awards, as he thanked God for giving him a "second chance" at life.

The 57-year-old actor suffered a stroke in 2023, which left him in a coma for nearly three weeks, and the star admitted he came close to appearing in the In Memoriam section of the ceremony rather than being on stage in person.

Upon accepting the icon accolade - which was also won by Mariah Carey, Kirk Franklin, and Snoop Dogg - at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on Monday night (09.06.25), Jamie said: "I gotta be honest - when I saw the In Memoriam, I was like, 'Man, that could have been me.'

"But I don't know why I went through what I went through, but I know my second chance I'm not going turn down. I'm not going to turn down.

"I have so much love to give.

"I told him [God], I said, 'Bro, just give me one more crack at this.'

"I said, 'Whatever reason you put this on me, I promise I'mma do right.

"I'mma do right in front of y'all, because I know a lot of times, when we get on we forget about where we come from."

Jamie also praised his 16-year-old daughter Anelise Estelle Foxx, who broke down in tears.

He told the crowd: "Anelise Estelle Foxx, my baby with the big hair. She hides under that hair because she’s got something special. You’re so beautiful, man.

"When I was fighting for my life in there, I’ve got to say this. They said, ‘We’re going to lose him because his vitals are bad.’

"And I didn’t want my 14 year old to see me like that. But Anelise overheard the conversation and she snuck into my hospital room with her guitar and said, ‘I know what my Daddy needs.'

"And as she played the guitar, my vitals [improved]. And I realised God was in her guitar.

"The nurses ran in and said, ‘What did they give him?’ My daughter said, ‘Shh, I’ve got him.'

"God is good."

Speaking about his 31-year-old daughter, actress Corinne Foxx, Jamie said: "My beautiful daughter, Corinne, I cannot say enough about you.

"You’ve always taken a backseat to everything. But when you needed to drive it, you drove.

"And you made sure I was here. And at a certain point, I’m going to stop crying, but I’m not going to stop yet."

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar was the big winner on the night, scooping five gongs.

His prize haul included Album of the Year for GNX and Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

Kendrick and SZA, who was named Best Female R+B/Pop Artist, also won Best Collaboration for their song Luther.

Chris Brown scooped the Viewer's Choice Award for Residuals and Best Male R+B/Pop Artist, while Doechii went home with the Best Female Hip Hop Artist prize.