Jamie Foxx read the wild conspiracy theories about his health scare while he was in hospital

The 57-year-old Hollywood actor fell ill in Atlanta, Georgia in 2023 while he was in town filming his Netflix movie 'Back in Action' and it was later revealed he'd suffered a stroke which left him in a coma for almost three weeks, but at the time his family kept details of his health battle secret - putting his illness down to a "medical complication" - and it led to fervent online speculation about what happened to him.

Jamie has now revealed he read some of the rumours while he was in hospital and one story in particular freaked him out. Speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Stand-Up Comedy Roundtable event, Jamie explained: "I was doing so many jokes in the hospital. That’s the only way I could get through it.

"I’m a comic, so even when I was heavily sedated, and they gave me OxyContin, Dilantin and morphine at the same time … it was: ‘This is for your pain, and this is so you don’t remember it' ...

"I snuck in my phone because I didn’t know what the outside world was saying and I couldn’t get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke. I’m in f****** perfect shape ...

"[I saw rumours like] 'Puffy tried to kill me'. No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me."

Jamie went on to add he saw another rumour suggesting he was "a clone" and "that made me flip."

He said: "I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, 'These ... m************ are trying to clone me'. And then I saw me walk into my room, but I’m white, so I see the white me. The next morning, I said: 'I know what’s up, you’re trying to clone me and make me white so I’ll sell better overseas'."

The actor added that his psychiatrist asked if he was "all right" and Jamie asked him: "Am I all right or am I all white? I saw you trying to get the white m************ Jamie Foxx and it ain’t going to happen."

The psychiatrist then suggested lowering the dosage of his medication.

When another participant at the round table event asked about reading the conspiracy theories, Jamie added that he was "was on another planet".

Jamie previously opened up about his health scare during his Netflix special 'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was ... ' revealing his symptoms started with a headache and he was driven to hospital by his sister where doctors told he needed surgery to save his life.

Jamie said: "Your life doesn’t flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful ... I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though."