Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating 26 years of sobriety

The 66-year-old actress has taken to social media to celebrate 26 years of sobriety, with Jamie admitting that her decision to quit alcohol has been a life-changing one.

The Hollywood star wrote on Instagram: "26 years ago today I walked into my first recovery meeting. Since then, my life has completely changed. I have made beautiful, beautiful, friendships and it has expanded my life beyond recovery and it has given me the family life and creative life. I never thought possible.

"To every person I have come in contact with who have shared their experience, strength and hope as it relates to alcoholism and drug addiction, I thank you for your courage and welcome and for all those who came before us, and for those who have followed, thank you. (sic)"

Jamie's post also featured a bird's-eye view of her Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, which was recently damaged by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The actress' Instagram post highlighted the spot where Jamie met with people every week as part of her recovery, before the wildfires swept through the neighbourhood.

The 'Freaky Friday' star - who has previously battled alcoholism and an addiction to painkillers - continued: "The little avatar in the picture of the street is in the the exact spot/ seat I sat in at my weekly meeting in the Palisades in a church that no longer exists, in a neighborhood that no longer exists, but we don't drink or use no matter what and this is a big f****** no matter what.

"Be gentle with yourselves.

"ONE DAY AT A TIME!

"My hand in yours.

"JLC (sic)"