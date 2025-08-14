Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie has joked she's "very accident-prone" nine years after her near-fatal ATV crash.

Jamie Lynn Spears is proud of daughter Maddie for opening up

The former Zoey 101 star's 17-year-old girl was just eight years old when she was involved in an ATV accident which left her in a coma.

In a YouTube video exploring her childhood injuries and illnesses, she said: "I did have an accident though. I was in a coma, and I came back to life, and I’m very blessed.

"So yeah, I've just been very accident-prone. I swear my parents are amazing and they did not do anything to me."

The teenager noted that early in her life, she was "in and out of hospital" undergoing "treatments all the time" for a range of health issues.

She added: "I was very sick when I was really little. I had bad asthma."

In February 2017, an All-terrain Vehicle (ATV) Maddie was riding rolled over into a pond, where she almost drowned.

The child spent several minutes underwater as Jamie Lynn, now 34, and others struggled to free her from the ATV's safety harness.

The youngster was then airlifted to Children's Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she remained unconscious for several days.

Thankfully, Maddie - whose father is Jamie Lynn's ex-partner Casey Aldridge - made a full recovery with no signs of neurological damage.

After her daughter's new video, the proud mother has heaped praise on the way she opened up.

She wrote on Instagram: "What was supposed to be a fun way to document her senior year on @youtube has now turned into a way for her to share the not so fun parts of life too.

"You can work so hard, and do everything right, yet still face adversity, no matter what path you’re on in life.

"You can’t control everything that happens to you, but you can decide how you react to what happens to you.

“I know being a resilient person is one of the best qualities a human can have, but it’s only earned by having no other choice but to be resilient. Gotta trust Gods plan.

"I’m so proud of this kid, she never lets anything or anyone sit her down, and sharing her journey through it all hopefully inspires others to never stop going hard for what they want out of life."