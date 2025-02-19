Jane Fonda doesn't like shopping.

The 87-year-old actress occasionally shops online, but Jane actually feels "uncomfortable" when she walks into a store.

The Hollywood icon - whose career has spanned more than six decades - told the New York Times newspaper: "I basically don’t go shopping.

"Occasionally I will order something online if I’m on a trip and going into forests and need quick-drying pants and shirts - that kind of thing. But I don’t like to shop. I feel uncomfortable."

Jane admitted that in spite of her fame and success, she still feels self-conscious about her appearance.

The 'Barbarella' star shared: "I would say 90 percent I’ve made peace with my body, but there’s still that ten percent. It’s hard to stand in the fitting room and put clothes on and not like the way you look."

Jane's personal style has actually evolved over recent times because of some health complaints.

The actress explained: "Now that I’m 87, I don’t wear heels anymore because they throw my pelvis and my hips out of whack. So low heels or almost flat shoes have become my thing - and sneakers that have sparklies on them."

Jane previously bemoaned the rise of "consumerism" during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

The veteran movie star - who is also well-known for her environmental activism - admitted to feeling frustrated by the attitude of some shoppers.

She said: "I vowed a couple of years ago I would never buy any new clothes again.

"We spend too much money, we buy too many things, and then we get rid of them. We try to develop our identity by shopping, right? We gotta stop that. Stop all this consumerism."