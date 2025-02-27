Jane Seymour is optimistic about the future of James Bond.

Jane Seymour starred in Live and Let Die

The 74-year-old actress - who played Solitaire opposite Roger Moore as 007 in 1973's 'Live and Let Die' - has faith in Amazon MGM's plans for the franchise after the studio took full creative control following the surprise departures of longterm producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

She told People magazine: “I hope they're good. I mean, it's an end of an era, isn't it?

“I am sure it'll do really well. I think Bond will keep going. People love Bond. It's a great franchise.”

And the veteran actress admitted she'd happily return to the series in the future.

Asked about the possibility, she said: “I've always said I'd be very happy to be a part of it. I'm very proud to have been part of that, but I was like a really early Bond when they actually did the books. Well, maybe. We'll see.

“I mean, I was very young when I did it. I was 20."

But Jane played coy when quizzed on her memories of working on 'Live and Let Die'.

She quipped: “I give so many interviews, I give most of my stories away. I've got to keep some from my book.”

Timothy Dalton - who played Bond in 'The Living Daylights' and 'License to Kill' - recently admitted he was "surprised and shocked" to hear the news that the longtime producers have resigned and formed a new joint venture with Amazon MGM to house James Bond's intellectual property rights, while remaining co-owners of the franchise.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he said: "I was very, very surprised and shocked.

"Barbara is I think a fabulous woman and a wonderful producer, as was her father Cubby Broccoli, who I got on with very well and liked a lot. He was a very powerful and strong anchor for the project. Nothing went on that he didn't want and it's sad that he's not with us anymore, that's all I can say.

"He was well in charge of the show and that's not so anymore."

The most recent Bond film, 2021's 'No Time to Die', was Daniel Craig's last outing as the spy and his successor has yet to be announced.

The 56-year-old actor commented in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished.

“I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them.”

Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, and as well as taking over an extensive catalogue of more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows, they also took the rights to distribute all of the James Bond movies.