Al Jardine has hit out at Mike Love for the speech he made at Brian Wilson's funeral.

The Beach Boys singer was laid to rest earlier this month and after the group's biographer David Leaf and Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine delivered the formal eulogies, his former bandmates gave their own addresses during a repass at the Beverly Hills hotel.

However, Al, 82, wasn't impressed by what Mike, 84, had to say.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: "Mike wanted everybody to know that he wrote every single word of Good Vibrations.

"I didn’t feel the compassion, let’s put it that way. Mike’s got some serious megalomania problems...

"I was focusing on Brian, and Mike was more focused on Mike. I think that is what it boiled down to."

Al had joked about Mike's speech in his own address.

He quipped: "Mike, I’ve written some songs with Brian myself. We wrote one called Surfin’ Down the Swanee River. It just wasn’t as big as Good Vibrations.

A spokesperson for Mike insisted Al's take on the situation was "not true".

The representative added: "Mike’s focus has always been on uplifting audiences around the world through the music he helped create with his bandmates and cousin Brian.

"His commitment has been to preserve and share this great American songbook while providing resources to fellow Beach Boys shareholders, including Al Jardine.

"In addition, Mike and The Beach Boys have dedicated significant time and support to nonprofit organizations using their platform to give back to communities in need."

A few weeks before Brian passed away in June, Al paid a visit to the singer - who had been in poor health for years, had dementia, and could no longer walk - and they enjoyed a sweet moment of connection.

Al recalled: “He looked at me and he said, ‘You started the band.' I said, ‘Well, Brian, thank you, but I think you had a little to do with it, too.’ "

It was previously explained that Brian died of "respiratory arrest", caused by "decreased respiratory effort", which leads to a lack of oxygen.

Sepsis and cystitis were also listed as other causes of death, according to TMZ, which reports that obstructive sleep apnoea, neurodegenerative disorder, chronic respiratory failure and chronic kidney disease were cited as associated factors.