Jared Leto is facing allegations from nine women of inappropriate behaviour, including with a teenage girl.

The frontman of 30 Seconds to Mars and star of films including House of Gucci and Suicide Squad, 53, is alleged to have inflicted the behaviour on them over the course of nearly two decades, and the accusations involve women who say they were teenagers at the time of the alleged incidents.

According to an exposé published by Air Mail, the claims, which have apparently circulated in Hollywood for years, have now been brought into the open, with one woman stating to the outlet: “It’s been an open secret for a long time.”

The accusations came to light after Los Angeles-based DJ Allie Teilz, 30, re-shared a 2012 Facebook post on her Instagram Stories, in which she alleged Jared assaulted her when she was 17.

She claimed: “You’re not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… in a kilt… And a snow hat.

“I was assaulted and traumatised by this creep when I was 17,”

She further alleged Jared “knew” her age but “didn’t care”, describing his actions as “predatory, terrifying and unacceptable”.

A second woman, who remained anonymous, told Air Mail Jared approached her in 2006 when she was 16 at Urth Caffé in Los Angeles.

She said: “I looked down and it was Jared Leto. We had a quick conversation, and he got my number.” And she claimed the actor called her days later, adding: “I don’t know if he was on drugs or what… it was the weirdest, grossest voice… (but) for me, it’s Jared, you know?”

The woman alleged their late-night conversations “turned sexual”, and claimed Leto asked: “Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever sucked a d***?”

Model Laura La Rue, 33, also alleged she met Leto in 2008 when she was 16 and he was 36, at a Yes! on Prop Two animal rights benefit.

She said: “He asked how old I was. I said, ‘I’m 16. How old are you?’”

La Rue claimed Jared still asked for her number despite knowing her age, and later invited her to his Los Angeles home, where he was “flirting” and “teasing (her) the whole time (she) was there.”

Jared’s representative denied La Rue’s and the other accounts to Air Mail, stating: “Their communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate and Ms. La Rue later applied to work as Mr. Leto’s personal assistant, further underscoring the absence of anything inappropriate in any of their interactions.”

La Rue denied applying for such a role.

More females made leads accusations against Jared to Air Mail, while sources also described parties at his Los Angeles home with a ratio of 60 “very young women to four or five men”, where guests were allegedly encouraged to skinny dip.

Jared’s publicist said the actor “has not had a drink or used drugs in over 35 years”.