Jason Biggs "climbed into a trash bin" in a desperate search for drugs during an all-night bender.

The American Pie star, 37, is celebrating more than seven years sober after a long battle with addiction issues and he's revealed his low point came during a night at home in 2008 when he threw a bag of cocaine away in a bid to end a drugs binge but he ended up sorting through the garbage in a bid to retrieve it.

During an appearance on the Well with Arielle Lorre podcast, Jason explained: "I lived in the gray area, but I have ‘snorting dust off the floor’ stories or similar to that.

"One of my craziest stories was, I was doing cocaine by myself in my house, and I did what I said was the last line. Within 15 minutes, as soon as my last bump is wearing off, I’m like: ‘What am I doing?" I go into my trash, and I take it out, and I do a line ... "

Jason- who would often do drugs alone late at night after his wife had gone to bed - revealed he threw the bag away for a second time when he decided to call it a night, but he ended up going through the trash again.

He went on; "Before I took the Ambien [sleeping pill], I was like: 'One more'. I went outside, and I climbed into the trash bin and got the bag of coke and went upstairs and did another line.

"I was like: ‘What the f*** am I doing? This is absolutely insane'."

Jason eventually tried to get sober, but found himself slipping back into bag habits whenever he was alone, adding: "I would find myself alone and isolating, and I would find myself breaking whatever sobriety I had. It was incredibly fragile, obviously, in those early days."

However, he credits moving from Los Angeles to New York in 2015 with helping him conquer his demons for good.

He explained: "There’s something about the energy of New York that gives me something, that fills me in a way that Los Angeles couldn’t.

"But I do believe coming to New York helped me. So, I did fall off the wagon here, but that was seven and a half years ago, and it’s been going well."