Jason Biggs has reunited with his American Pie co-stars for a TV show.

The 47-year-old actor - who played Jim Levenstein in the money-spinning film franchise - has revealed that he's reunited with Alyson Hannigan, Mena Suvari, Chris Klein and Shannon Elizabeth for the TBS show, Dinner and a Movie.

Jason - who is married to actress Jenny Mollen - told People: "We knew it would be important to get some of my friends from the movie to come back on, if we could, and Mena stepped right up, which I love.

"You know, Mena and I have worked together on other things, and she knows my wife as well a little bit, and so it was really great when she said yes. I was so, so happy. And Alyson came on with her as well, and then we had Shannon Elizabeth and Chris Klein."

Jason relished the experience of reuniting with his former co-stars.

He said: "Because I knew we'd get nostalgic and take a trip down memory lane, but I mean, Mena brought a bag of memorabilia, like, things that I was tripping out over."

Mena also loved reuniting with her former co-stars for the show.

The 46-year-old actress admitted that the American Pie film franchise remains a huge part of her life.

She shared: "For me, it's really beautiful, it's really special … American Pie has always been such a huge gift for me, and it's just really special to have that connection to a film. I mean, it's something that I feel like a lot of people in this industry would be so grateful to have, and for it to continue to have this legacy is just … It's really the greatest gift."

Jason actually wishes he could see his co-stars more often.

The actor explained: "I wish we saw more of each other, you know? I wish we leaned on each other even more. But, you know, that's the beautiful thing about these relationships that I have with this cast, is when you see them again, even if it is a huge stretch of time since you last saw them, it's immediately so easy."