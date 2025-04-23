Jason Biggs suffered a cholesterol scare after bingeing on ice cream.

Jason Biggs has suffered a health scare

The 'American Pie' star, 46, has revealed he suffered a major health problem and was forced to change his diet and embrace a new exercise regime in a bid to bring his cholesterol levels back down to normal.

He told New York Post column PageSix: "I had some cholesterol issues. Probably because of the … ice cream pints I would knock back."

After changing his diet and starting to exercise more, Jason lost 35 pounds, but admits it took him a "while" to put the health scare behind him.

He said: "“It’s been a journey. My cholesterol came down 70 points."

It comes after Jason previously opened up about his past battle with alcoholism admitting he was going to therapy in a bid to conquer his demons, but buying vodka on the way home from his sessions.

During an appearance on the ‘All the Fails’ podcast, he explained: "I’m going to therapy and ‘working on things’ but meanwhile I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home.

"I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things."

"I had it figured out to a T – to not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you [Jenny] I was replacing those bottles in the [home] bar all the time."

Jason celebrated his first year sober back in 2018 after previously attempting to give up booze five years earlier.

In a post on Instagram making his first year without booze, he wrote: "I first tried to get sober over five years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle.” Jason shared a picture of a silver sobriety coin emblazoned with the message: "To thine own self be true”, along with the words: “Unity, service, recovery."