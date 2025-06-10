Jason Isaacs has already booked his tickets to see Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Jason Isaacs is supporting Tom Felton

The 62-year-old actor played Lucius Malfoy - the father of Tom's character Draco - in the Harry Potter movie franchise and he's delighted his former on-screen son will be reprising the role in the Broadway show.

He wrote on X: "Saw you presenting on the Tonys tonight son - you looked good, sounded good and did great. Tickets booked for November x."

He was responding to a clip of Tom, 37, on the red carpet on Sunday (08.06.25) where he reflected on Jason's performance in The White Lotus.

He told E! News: "He's fantastic. He's superb in everything he does.

"I've learned so much from him — just as much off screen as I have done on screen... I still call him dad and he still calls me son.

"So, hi dad!"

While Tom has never appeared on the New York stage before, his Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe - who played the titular boy wizard in all eight films - has starred in five productions so has been only too happy to offer help and guidance to his friend.

Tom told PEOPLE magazine: "My old school chum, Potter, Radcliffe, has done quite a bit of Broadway, so he's holding my hand and certainly helping me through all the things that are hard to learn.

"But from what I gather, it's an amazing community of people. The fans are really, really gracious and excited. So I'm just thrilled to be part of it."

Meanwhile, Jason has also addressed the latest casting news for HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV revival, which included Johnny Flynn being revealed as the new Lucius Malfoy.

In a video shared on Instagram discussing his former 'Operation Mincemeat' co-star, he said: "I just heard that the great Johnny Flynn with be playing Mr. Malfoy in the new HBO TV series, which is sensational news for Harry Potter fans, which I want because Johnny is a brilliant actor.

"Irritatingly, he's a brilliant musician as well, and a really lovely guy...and I can't wait to see what he comes up with.

"Johnny, if you're watching this, enjoy yourself."

Elsewhere on Tuesday (09.06.25), it was confirmed that Lox Pratt has been cast as Draco, while Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby will play Petunia and Vernon Dursley, and Katherine Parkinson is also joining as Molly Weasley.