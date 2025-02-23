Jason Kelce is considering getting a vasectomy.

Jason and Kylie Kelce are expecting their fourth child

The former NFL star is expecting his fourth child with wife Kylie and the 37-year-old sportsman - who is already dad to daughters Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and two-year-old Bennett - admitted they think their days of having children will be done when their next baby is born.

Speaking on 'The Steam Room' podcast, Jason said: "We've talked about the V-word. We've brought it up. I don't know if it's going to happen or not.

"[Kylie's] about coming to the end of wanting to pop these things out.

"I think this pregnancy has been a long one for her. This our fourth girl. We'll see. This one might be it. There hasn't been any firm decisions made."

Asked if he wants a son, the retired sportsman joked he felt the odds of conceiving a boy if he doesn't have a vasectomy are pretty low.

He said: "At the end of the day, we're not shooting with good percentages. We've got to give up on that idea.

"It's like, do we want to have another child? And then, if we want to have another one, we'll do that."

After Kylie announced her pregnancy in November, Jason admitted they weren't sure about having a fifth child.

Speaking on his and brother Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' podcast, he said: "We'll see, this might be it. Might be the last hurrah."

And Kylie seemingly agreed, but also admitted she was open to a "pleasant surprise".

Speaking on her 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast in December, the 32-year-old beauty said: "I think it might get shut down after this one. We're gonna have this next kid and I'm gonna be like, 'Don't even look at me. Just eyes at the floor. Don't look at me.'

"Jason was always like, 'I'll do whatever you wanna do.' I was always in the camp of I wanted four with room for one pleasant surprise."

Meanwhile, Kylie recently admitted she'd be "very skeptical" if her daughters went on to date footballers.

Speaking on her 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast, she said: "Yes, but I’d be very skeptical! I’m just going to be so skeptical. Are you going to be skeptical of people that our girls bring home."

In response, Jason noted that all they can do as parents is "hope" that their daughters will be able to "decipher" suitable partners as they get older.

He said: "Hopefully both of us will show our daughter what good men and women are that they will be able to decipher these things on their on. That's all we can do!"