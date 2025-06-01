Jason Sudeikis has paid tribute to his late uncle George Wendt.

The 49-year-old actor is the nephew of late 'Cheers' star George - who died in May at the age of 76 - and recalled that his uncle was something of a "hero" to him who taught him how to really "care" about his craft.

Speaking as part of a panel at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City on Saturday (31.05.25), he explained: "With regard to my uncle George, I mean, there’s that old saying of like, ‘Don’t meet your heroes,' usually 'cause 'they let you down,' I assume, is the back half of that statement. But he’s not one of those people.

"He’s as fun and kind and as warm as any character he played on television or in films.

"He was an incredible influence to me, both as someone that plays the trail, being from the Midwest and teaching me that acting was a career you could actually have, if you really care about it."

The 'Ted Lasso' star also praised the late actor for the way he "stayed connected" to his family and his roots in Chicago despite his Hollywood success.

He said: "He also always kept connected to his family, to his roots, both in Chicago, of course, where he's from, but then also the time he spent here [at Rockhurst University].

"And to a bar called Mike's a whole bunch, where I think he logged maybe 18 credit hours.

"But it was all in preparation of a job that we all know him for, Cheers. All time well spent. But yeah, we miss him greatly, and I love him dearly."

Best known for his role as beer-swilling Norm Peterson on the hit NBC bar sitcom ‘Cheers’,

George had spoken candidly about the impact of the show on his life.

He said in a past interview: “I was lucky to be part of something that became such a beloved part of people’s lives.”

Born in 1948, George a household name throughout the run of ‘Cheers’, which was on air for 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993.

Despite a rocky start with low ratings that nearly saw the show cancelled after its first season, the sitcom grew to become a defining sitcom of its era, spending eight of its remaining 10 seasons in the top 10 shows and peaking as the most-watched programme in its ninth season.

The series received 117 Emmy nominations, winning 28 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series four times.

George was nominated for six consecutive Emmys for his portrayal of Norm, appearing in every episode until the series ended in May 1993.