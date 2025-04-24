Brittany Cartwright thinks Jax Taylor entered rehab because his TV career was at stake.

Jax Taylor attended rehab in 2024

The 45-year-old reality star attended rehab in 2024, after struggling with addiction for years, but Brittany feels that Jax's decision was driven by fears over his TV career.

During an appearance on the 'MisSpelling' podcast, Brittany - who has Cruz, four, with her estranged husband - explained: "I think if his job wasn’t on the line, he wouldn’t have went [to rehab].

"On the show, he’s like, ‘I’m going to miss out on a lot of things.’ Then, he says, ‘Going to miss out on Cruz.’ I feel like he knew that he was going to miss out of 30 days of not filming 'The Valley' with us."

Brittany recalled putting her "foot down" about Jax attending rehab.

She shared: "He talked about the fact that the only reason he went to rehab is because he looked in the backseat and he saw Cruz, and he was yelling at me in front of Cruz and all that.

"I was like, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, that’s not true. We came home. I had to Uber separately because he was so aggressive."

Brittany claimed that Jax was "still in denial" about his problems before attending rehab.

She said: "The cops were going to be called if he did not at least go and try to get help. I think, like 100 percent, he wouldn’t have went at that time because he was still in denial.

"You had to hit your rock bottom and stuff to actually want to go get help for yourself. For some reason, I think that he was still not at that rock bottom."

Meanwhile, Jax recently admitted that he's been battling a cocaine addiction for more than 20 years.

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star - who married Brittany in 2019 - said on the 'Hot Mic' podcast: "I have substance issues - primarily with cocaine. It’s hard to say out loud.

"I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it."