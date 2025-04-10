Jax Taylor is thankful he is “still standing” following a dark period in his life.

The 45-year-old TV personality split from wife Brittany Cartwright last year, sought treatment for cocaine addiction and alcohol dependency and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD, but he's grateful to have come through so much turmoil.

He told 'Extra': "It was a very, very tough year for me.

"I've gone through a divorce, I've gone through rehab twice, I've gone through AA, therapy, losing friends, bipolar, PTSD, OCD, you know, losing my house, like, almost losing my child ...

"The fact that I'm still here right now after going through all that says a lot, it really does."

The 'Valley' star admitted his love for his and Brittany's three-year-old son Cruz has been the "driving force" in him wanting to stay alive and turn his life around.

He said: "It's my kid. He is my sold force, my driving force to being here today.

"That little boy is my angel. I love him more than anything in the world, and, you know, when I was at my darkest moment, which was a lot, there was times I just didn't want to be here. I didn't want to be here.

"I wanted to throw in the towel and be like, ‘Nobody will care if I'm gone. I’ve literally destroyed a lot of relationships, friendships, I've destroyed my marriage. Who cares? Let’s just go. We'll call it a day.’

"You know what I'm saying?"

Brittany, 36, filed for divorce in August 2024 after five years of marriage, citing "issues with fighting with each other" and realising Cruz "can't grow up in this environment".

Looking back over 2024, Jax feels "bad" for all he put her through and for having "destroyed something that was pretty good".

He confessed: "Brittany deserves so much better. She deserves so much better.

"She doesn't deserve, you know, half the crap I put her through, and I feel bad.

"I feel like I destroyed something that was pretty good. We had our problems, but I definitely threw a wrench in a lot of it."

And Jax - who revealed he will "never get married again" - is focusing on their son and "getting in a good place with Brittany".

He added: "But who knows, you know? I don't wanna be lonely for the rest of my life, but right now, my main focus is my little boy and getting to a good place with Brittany and for us to be like, 'Okay, we beat this divorce. We beat the odd and we can be good friends and we can raise our child together.'"