Jax Taylor has explained why he underwent multiple nose jobs.

Jax Taylor has opened up about his cosmetic surgery

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star, 45, denied the surgeries had anything to do with his previous battles with cocaine addiction - and revealed he had the first operation because he "didn't like the way" his natural nose looked and the second surgery was necessary after he injured himself when he walked into a window.

During an appearance on the 'In the Mind of a Man with Jax Taylor' podcast, Jax read out a fan-submitted question which asked: "Did you have to get all those nose jobs because of your cocaine use?"

The reality star then explained: "No. I didn't like the way my nose was. I really didn't. I wanted a nose job years and years ago but I couldn't afford it.

"My whole family has the same nose, we all do. I had an opportunity to get it done."

He went on to add: "'The first time I got it, I wanted to get it done. The second time I got it is because I walked into a window, as you guys know it was filmed [on 'Vanderpump Rules'].

"We were going to Miami. I was in a hurry. I needed to buy a bathing suit and I ran into the store.

"It was G Star on Melrose and they had a glass front and I went face first right into the window, smashed my nose, blew out a flip flop, passed out on the floor. It was really, really bad.

"And then I had to get on a plane, bloody nose, fractured nose to go to Miami. And that's why I needed the second nose job. So, it was not good."

Jax is believed to have gone under the knife again in 2015 because he wanted to get rid of a bump on his nose that had been left behind after his second surgery.

The TV star previously admitted he had been battling a cocaine addiction for more than 20 years but he's since got clean and is now trying to fill the void in his life with regular exercise.

Jax told Us Weekly: "I have an addictive personality, so when I stop one thing, I dive into another.

"I go to the gym; that’s my sanctuary. I love to lift weights, look at different fitness regimes, eating routines. It’s fun to me. That and my podcast, 'In the Mind of a Man.'"

Jax recently celebrated 100 days of sobriety, and the reality star is thrilled with the progress he's making.

Asked how many days he's been sober for, the former 'Vanderpump Rules' star said: "I’m between 107, 110, somewhere in there. I try not to count anymore. I just wanted to make it to 100. That was important to me ...

"My life has changed dramatically. "I’m probably the healthiest I’ve ever been, I feel the best I’ve ever been. And I don’t put myself in situations I’m not comfortable with. I know it’s weird because I do own a bar, but I’m a very strong person. If I say I’m not going to do something, I’m not going to do it."