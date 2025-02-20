Jax Taylor has likened his divorce to a "wound".

Jax Taylor has opened up about his split from Brittany Cartwright

The 45-year-old star split from Brittany Cartwright in 2024, and Jax has admitted that he's taking the divorce "day by day right now".

The reality star - who married Brittany back in 2019 - told E! News: "It’s a wound. Going through a divorce is a wound, so we gotta make it heal. And we’re doing good things right now. We’re trying to work it out and hopefully everything goes good."

Jax and Brittany, 36, are trying to successfully co-parent their three-year-old son, Cruz. But Jax has admitted that it's been a challenging experience so far.

He said: "Schedules right now are tough because we’re both very busy, both got a lot going on.

"Once we get that figured out, I think it will be great. I live literally five minutes from her, so we try to help each other out as much as we can. I try to help her out as much as I can. I do as much as I can do, as much as she allows me."

Despite this, Jax still isn't sure where he stands with Brittany.

The TV star shared: "It's day by day right now. We were together for ten years, married for almost five. So there's a lot there. Trying to work past this and get to a common ground is my goal."

Jax spent time at a mental health facility in 2024 - but Brittany previously cast doubt on whether he even has the capacity to change.

She said on the 'Hot Mic' podcast: "If you’re in therapy seven hours a day, and you’re still finding time to call me names and cuss me out? And send me rage texts? Then you’re obviously not ever gonna change."