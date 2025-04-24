Jay Leno says caring for his wife amid her dementia diagnosis has 'defined' his marriage

Jay Leno thinks his marriage is "defined" by how he cares for his wife following her dementia diagnosis.

The 74-year-old actor has been married to Mavis Leno, 78, since 1980 and while she has always been a "very independent woman", he has had to step up and take care of her since she was diagnosed with the condition that affects memory but insisted that he likes being "needed" in such a way.

Speaking on the 'In Depth with Graham Bensinger' podcast, he said: "When you get married, you sort of take a vow: ‘Will I live up to this? Or will I be like a sleazy guy if something happens to my wife, I'm out banging the cashier at the mini mart?' No, , I didn't. I enjoy the time with my wife. I go home, I cook dinner for her, watch TV and it's okay.

"It's basically what we did before, except now I have to feed her and do all those things. But, I like it. I like taking care of her. She's a very independent woman, so I like that I'm needed.

"When you have to feed someone and change them and carry them to the bathroom and do all that kind of stuff every day.

"I'm not just, ‘This person is attractive and sexy,' and having sex with them and everything.

"At some point in my life, I'm gonna be called upon to defend myself. I think that's really what defines a marriage."

The former talk show is "glad" that he and his wife have stood the test of time and insisted that he would "rather be" with his wife than doing anything else at this stage in life.

He said: "I mean, that's really what love is. That's what you do. I mean, I'm glad I didn't cut and run. I'm glad I didn't run off with some woman half my age or any of that silly nonsense. I would rather be with her than doing something else."

In April, Jay was granted conservatorship of the estate that he shares with his wife.

The veteran TV star was granted conservatorship of their joint estate, with Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreeing that a conservatorship of the estate was a "suitable" way forward.

Under the terms of the conservatorship, Jay - who attended the hearing via Zoom - is set to continue to manage the community property and finances.