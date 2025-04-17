Jay Shetty has not ruled out officiating Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding.

Jay Shetty has not ruled out officiating Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding

The 37-year-old podcaster - who wed now divorced couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2022, as well as Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker in 2023 - said he is waiting to see if "the call comes" for when Selena and Benny confirm a date for their big day.

Asked by US TV show 'Extra's Billy Bush if they have asked Jay to officiate, he said: "Not right now, not right now.

"Let's see if the call comes, but not right now.

"I just did Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker a year-and-a-half back, which was beautiful."

His admission came after he invited the 'Emilia Perez' actress and the 'Senorita' songwriter - who got engaged in December 2024 - onto his podcast 'On Purpose', where they talked about their relationship.

In a clip of the episode, Selena said: "When I fell for Benny, it was everything about him was honest.

"He'd tell me anything that he's feeling."

Talking about what it was like having the pair on as guests, Jay said: "It was beautiful when they said they wanted to come and make 'On Purpose' the exclusive destination to talk about their relationship. It was really beautiful."

Asked what he "immediately" felt when he "got into the space of Benny", the former monk said: "It was beautiful to experience positive masculinity. I think that was the healthiest thing that came out of it."

Jay also spoke about his mission to make the the world "happier, healthier and more healed" with his 'On Purpose' podcast, which he launched in 2019.

He said: "Our mission has been very clear since day one. It's to make the world happier, healthier and more healed. And I think those are three things that we're all looking for."