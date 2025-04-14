Jeff Bezos was caught on film face-planting into the ground as he rushed to greet his fiancée on her return from the historic Blue Origin spaceflight.

The 61-year-old billionaire’s partner Lauren Sánchez, 55, blasted off on Monday (14.04.25) and the Amazon founder tripped into a ditch near her space flight capsule in West Texas during the live broadcast of the take off and landing – but quickly recovered and embraced Sánchez.

The moment was caught on the livestream of Blue Origin's historic launch and the clip has since been circulating on social media.

It shows Bezos bounding over to the space capsule and peering through the windows of the New Shepard craft, before he appeared to try and head for its door.

Seemingly distracted by the excitement of reuniting with Lauren after her 11-minute jaunt into space, Jeff overlooked the huge ditch which in front of him and fell right into it.

Social media users filled the web with jokes about his tumble, with one user commenting: “Bezos was so excited to hug his fiancée post-landing, he tripped and hit the ground. Billionaire moves—grace not included.”

Lauren’s 10-minute suborbital journey aboard Blue Origin's NS-31 capsule marked a significant milestone as she joined the first all-female crewed mission into the stars in over six decades.

The crew included pop star Katy Perry, 40, CBS anchor Gayle King, 70, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, 39, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, 33, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, 45.

Prior to liftoff, Jeff expressed his excitement by saying: “I’m so excited for you. I don’t want to get off. I want to go with you. When you get back, I can’t wait to hear how it’s changed you. I love all of you. See you soon. Godspeed.”

The NS-31 mission launched from Blue Origin’s West Texas facility, reaching an altitude of approximately 62 miles above Earth, crossing the Kármán line – the internationally recognised boundary of space.

The crew experienced several minutes of weightlessness before returning safely to Earth.

Lauren, a journalist and helicopter pilot, helped assemble the all-women crew.

She said: “Within 24 hours, he’s like, ‘Would you ever go up?’ I was like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘Yes, I would go up.’ In that exact moment, I said, ‘Could I take all women up?’ And he goes, ‘That’s a great idea.’”

Katy Perry performed ‘What a Wonderful World’ during the flight and carried a daisy in tribute to her daughter, Daisy.

Notable attendees at the launch included Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Perry’s daughter with Orlando Bloom, Daisy.

The NS-31 mission was part of Blue Origin's New Shepard program, marking its 11th human flight and continuing the company's efforts to expand access to space.