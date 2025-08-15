Jeff Bezos' mom has died.

The Amazon boss has paid tribute to Jackie Bezos, with whom he co-founded the Bezos Family Foundation, after she passed away at the age of 78 “after a long fight with Lewy body dementia.”

Jeff wrote on his social media accounts on Thursday (14.08.25): "Her adulthood started a little bit early when she became my mom at the tender age of 17. That couldn’t have been easy, but she made it all work.

"She pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity, brought my amazing dad onto the team a few years later, and then added my sister and brother to her list of people to love, guard, and nourish. For the rest of her life, that list of people to love never stopped growing. She always gave so much more than she ever asked for.

"After a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia, she passed away today, surrounded by so many of us who loved her — her kids, grandkids, and my dad. I know she felt our love in those final moments. We were all so lucky to be in her life. I hold her safe in my heart forever."

Jeff, 61, touchingly ended his tribute to Jackie - who is also survived by husband Mike Bezos, her other children Christina and Mark, 11 grandchildren and a great-grandchild - with a direct message to her.

He wrote: "I love you, mom."

Jeff's wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos was among those to comment on her spouse's post.

She wrote: "We will miss her SO much. Love you [heart and broken heart emojis] (sic)"

Katy Perry shared a broken heart emoji, while Sharon Stone posted: "My sincere condolences I just lost my mom too."

Antonio Banderas offered condolences in a comment written in Spanish, which translated as: "My deepest sympathy to you. Much strength in these tough times.(sic)"

Other stars to pay their respects in the comment section included Naomi Campbell, Miranda Kerr and designer Philipp Plein.

The news was first announced by the Bezos Family Foundation, who remembered Jackie as a "devoted mother" who "always" put her kids first.

They said in a statement: "She made countless trips to Radio Shack for Jeff, spent numerous hours supervising cheerleading practices with Christina, and hauled drums in the back of the family station wagon for Mark.

"She dedicated her life to her family and poured her heart into raising her children with compassion, patience, and wisdom.

"Jackie created a space where everyone felt safe, heard, and cared for. Whether offering a plate of food, a bit of advice or simply a listening ear, she had a remarkable way of making people feel like family.

"To the countless people she touched throughout a remarkable life, Jacklyn Gise Bezos was a fierce advocate and supporter, filled with heart for others, and never accepting the status quo."

In lieu of flowers, the foundation said the family asked people "to support a nonprofit organization that is meaningful to you or to perform a simple act of kindness in her memory.(sic)"