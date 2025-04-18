Jelly Roll 'feels bad' for his wife Bunnie XO because he has this 'annoying' habit

Jelly Roll "feels bad" for his wife because he has an "annoying" habit.

The 40-year-old rap star -whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord - has been married to model Bunnie Xo, since 2016 but admitted that he drives her mad by leaving his clothes all over the floor.

Speaking on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', he said: "I feel bad for her.

"I have this problem I do where I leave a trail of clothes from the front door to the shower.

"Women shake their fist [at me].

"I know and I've been trying to break this habit, y'all, and it annoys her to no end."

Jelly recently insisted that embracing "change" is the key to the longevity of a relationship.

Speaking on 'The Pivot' podcast, he said: "I learned something in marriage, man. Anybody who tells you, ‘It's a one size fits all,’ [are gonna] get divorced.

"You know what I'm saying? I can tell you that much.

"Anybody who thinks their marriage is a one-size-fits-all all kind of glove, that's ending in the next decade for sure.

"People are gonna change … You better evolve with the motherf****** times … That's the only choice you got, dude."

The 'Save Me' hitmaker went through some of the "hardest" times with his wife -whose real name is Alyssa DeFord - during the first few years of marriage but insisted that things have improved immensely since then.

He said: "I guess we went through the hardest s*** the first few years because, man, it's only getting smoother.

"It's not even more like I'm just settled in. Like, it's not even that old stale marriage where they're just like, you know, like, we're roommates. You know what I mean?

"It's like, we're just really getting better."

Jelly - who has Bailee Ann, 16, and eight-year-old Noah Buddy from previous relationships - added that he now thinks of Bunnie as "his person" even though he used to dislike that term a lot.

He said: "Dude, I love her, man … That's my partner, man … I used to hate it when people go, that's my person. But I'm like, she's my person. You know what I'm saying? Like, that's my person, dude."