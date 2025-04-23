Jelly Roll has been recommended for a pardon for his past crimes.

The 40-year-old rapper and country singer has a criminal record which includes a robbery at the age of 17 and drug charges when he was 23, and now the Tennessee Board of Parole has "unanimously recommended" him for a pardon after Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall wrote to Governor Bill Lee - of whom is in charge of making the decision - to make the request.

The music star - whose real name is Jason Deford - now hopes he can act as an "inspiration for people" who think bad cannot be changed to good, and can take his "message of redemption" around the world.

Sheriff Hall announced on the social media platform X on April 22: “A year ago, I wrote ⁦@GovBillLee asking for a full Pardon for Jason 'Jelly Roll' Deford … today the Board unanimously recommended his Pardon.

"It’s now in the hands of our Governor (sic)."

Reacting to the non-binding outcome of the reported one-hour-and-45-minute hearing, which included witnesses, the 'Save Me' hitmaker said: "This was incredible.

"I pray this goes through.

"But today was special for me, regardless."

Before the result, the music superstar stressed to the board his desire to share that people can move away from their bad past.

Jelly - who revealed it "takes a team of lawyers and a mountain of paperwork" and even sometimes special permits to perform live in some countries - said: "I want to be an inspiration for people who are now where I used to be - to let them know that change is truly possible.

"One of the reasons I’m asking for your recommendation … is because I’m looking to take my message of redemption … [across] the rest of the world.”

Governor Lee said there are "steps yet to happen" in his case before a decision can be made.

He told reporters: "The reporting on Jelly Roll, that's encouraging for his situation, but there are steps yet to happen in that case."

Jelly Roll was only recently able to make his first international tour, performing in Canada and the UK.

The musician often takes time out of his schedule to visit prisons before performing concerts to inspire the inmates to change their lives.