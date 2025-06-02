Jenna Bush Hager is "still searching" for Hoda Kotb's replacement on the 'Today' show.

Hoda Kotb left her role in January

The 60-year-old broadcaster left the show in January, and Jenna is still seeking a permanent replacement for her former co-host.

Jenna, 43, told People: "We're still searching.

"We definitely want somebody permanent at some point just because that's our show, and I think the 'Today' show is such a family.

"So to have somebody sit in that seat means a lot to all of us. So it will happen. I think we've all just been kind of living day by day and we don't have any developments yet, but we will."

Hoda recently returned to the show as a guest co-host, and Jenna relished the experience of being reunited with her long-time friend.

Jenna shared: "Even if time goes by, there's a connection that is undeniable, and I felt that way being with her. I just felt like my nervous system kind of relaxed and it was so nice to be with her.

"There could have been no better reunion. It felt really great."

Meanwhile, Hoda recently revealed that she decided to leave 'Today' because her daughter was facing a health crisis.

The veteran broadcaster - who is the adoptive mother of Haley, eight, and six-year-old Hope - walked away from the show after her daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Speaking to 'Extra', Hoda explained: "We thought it was the flu and it wasn't getting better. I went to the pediatrician a handful of times, and they kept saying that it seemed like the flu and don't worry, don't worry, and one day I looked at her and I said, ‘I'm worried.’ So I took her to the ER and she was in the ICU for several days, so it was difficult.

"It definitely factored in [to my decision to leave]. I mean, look, all I did was look at her numbers. I had my phone on the set when we were doing the news, and I was looking, 'cause you can see what her levels are doing, and if they drop too low, she needs help. So I was constantly looking at it, calling the school, calling my babysitter, calling, and I'm like, ‘Why am I calling all the time? Just, you be there."