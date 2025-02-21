Jenna Dewan's mom keeps nagging her to get married.

Jenna Dewan has been engaged for five years

The 44-year-old actress got engaged to Steve Kazee in 2020 but the couple are getting on with their wedding planning slowly and have yet to set a date.

Jenna - who has Everly, 11, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, as well Callum, four, and Rhiannon, eight months, with Steve - told E! News: “We’re in the planning process. We’re like two little turtles.

"My mom is like, ‘Can you speed this up, Jen?’ But it’s a lot of schedules and a lot of timings to put together.”

The 'Step Up' actress admitted the couple are finding it "challenging" to find a date that works for all of the wedding party.

She said: “Everything in my life right now is like those whiteboards where you’re like, ‘So-and-so has this, and Callum has this.'

"We’re just scheduling, which is not my forte. So, I have to work really hard on that. That would be the most challenging is finding the right timing for everyone involved.”

However, Jenna confirmed the couple have "at least" found their perfect venue.

She said: “I think we know where. I think we have at least found that.” (

And the 'Rookie' actress has been spending time looking for her bridal gown.

Asked her favourite part of wedding planning, she said: “Screenshotting wedding dresses on Instagram and sending it to [stylist] Jordan Dorso.”

Meanwhile, no matter how "exhausting" parenting can be, Jenna adores being a mom.

She gushed: “I really honestly love being a mother so much. Even the really hard, straining, exhausting days. I absolutely love it. Watching them grow, watching them discover who they are and seeing their own unique personalities and quirks come out, I love being a mirror for them.”

The actress previously joked that she's been "engaged forever" but insisted it was due to circummstances.

Jenna - who split from Channing in 2018 after nine years of marriage - said on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show': "We've been engaged forever.

"We got engaged and then there were so many life things that happened, where all of a sudden there was COVID, and pandemic, and home and baby number three, and so we kept pushing this date."