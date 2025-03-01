Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless are divorcing after less than two years of marriage.

Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless divorcing

According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, Jenna Marie Massoli, known professionally as Jenna Jameson, filed for divorce in Clark County, Nevada last week.

The pair married on May 22, 2023 in Las Vegas but Jessie had filed for an annulment last year, although she later hinted that the pair could potentially work things out.

However, she has now told PEOPLE: "She tried to rekindle the relationship multiple times but I was unwilling to entertain her advances. She moved around several times staying with a friend in Chicago and then with another friend in California and then she was in Las Vegas for a little while, but she was hard to keep up with so getting her served was challenging."

"I’ve moved on with my girlfriend of now eight months, Christian Ghidina. She’s been beyond patient and understanding through this whole ordeal im grateful for Christian, she’s kept me sane through navigating the Jameson triangle. I’m thankful that it looks like Jenna might be moving on now as well. She’s made comments on multiple occasions alluding to us getting back together. I’m just glad she’s finally letting that go."

Last year, Jessi announced the break-up on TikTok but later took down her split announcement video to protect the former adult film star's mental health.

Jessi Lawless announced on TikTok that she had applied for an annulment because her spouse allegedly lied to her about her alcohol consumption, but she removed the post following a "heart-to-heart" phone call with her partner.

Jessi told TMZ: "I don’t want her mental health impacted any more than it already has been. I love her. This is a very delicate time for us. We’re both heartbroken and trying to find hope for the future.

"She’s told me she’d never drink again, and I can see at this point that she is in fact sober today and plans to remain that way. I just wanted her to be safe and healthy."

A spokesperson for Jenna - who was previously married to Brad Armstrong and Jay Grdina - said she didn't want to discuss the "specifics of her marriage.

However, her representative told the New York Post newspaper: “Research has shown that empathy and understanding are better responses to addiction than judgement, shaming, and moralising.

“Expressing your unconditional love and support may be one of the kindest things you can do. Let them know that you are there for them—relapse or not, ten days sober or 200.

“Unfortunately, in the past, due to cultural attitudes surrounding addiction, tactics such as shaming, humiliating, shouting and ‘attack therapy’ were commonplace.

"It is much more likely that clients will experience greater success when empathy is placed at the forefront of the client care process."