Jenna Ortega's beauty routine reflects how she wants to "represent" herself.

Jenna Ortega has shared some beauty tips

The 22-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, the hit Netflix series - has explained how beauty tips and tricks are key to her on-screen characters.

Asked how she uses beauty to get into character, Jenna told Who What Wear: "Beauty is the way that you’re choosing to represent yourself. It’s a pretty important piece of the puzzle.

"Often with characters, it’s one of my favourite parts of the job, speaking with the hair and makeup artist and establishing what the look is going to be, because it’s the character getting herself ready every day.

"It’s very interesting and insightful to know what is important to them and what they want to be seen as, so often, when I get ready for these characters, I play around with the makeup myself, and then we go from there, just so I have the experience of putting it on and figuring out what’s natural to me.

"But it also kind of naturally lends itself, sometimes, if you don’t know who the character is fully, and you try something on, they’ll tell you what they want or they don’t want. For example, [when playing] Wednesday Addams, it was very clear when something wasn’t pale enough or dark enough or grey enough; it’s very intuitive. When the makeup is wrong, it’s hard to do a scene because you feel silly."

Jenna has become one of the most photographed women in the world in recent years, and the actress actually hates being seen on a bad hair day.

The movie star also revealed that she needs "messy bits and pieces" as part of her hairstyle.

Asked how she deals with a bad hair day, Jenna replied: "I think you hide.

"A bad hair day really messes you up. Maybe wash your hair again, or I guess, if I have to go out, I’m wearing a hat. I don’t like the way my hair looks slicked back. I need messy bits and pieces, and if it’s not going to listen, then you will not hear from me."