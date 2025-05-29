Jenna Ortega finds her 'Wednesday' costume "very patronising".

Jenna Ortega finds it 'patronising' wearing her Wednesday costume

The 22-year-old star plays iconic character Wednesday Addams in Netflix's 'Addams Family' spin-off series, and she has insisted it's not always easy trying to be "taken seriously" as a short actress.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "It’s always been really annoying, because you just don’t feel like you’re being taken seriously.

"You know, it’s like how you’re dressed in the schoolgirl costume... There’s just something about it that’s very patronising.

"Also, when you’re short, people are already physically looking down on you.”

She insisted 'Wednesday' has placed her in a difficult spot in her career as she tries to be taken seriously as an actress.

She added: “I’m doing a show I’m going to be doing for years where I play a schoolgirl. But I’m also a young woman.”

The 'Scream' star - who first rose to fame as a child star in comedy drama 'Jane The Virgin' over a decade ago - has gone onto appear in the likes of 'You', 'X', 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' and 'Death of a Unicorn'.

She argued that boys have it easier when it comes to growing up in the public eye.

She said: “But girls, if they don’t stay as this perfect image of how they were first introduced to you, then it’s ‘Ah, something’s wrong. She’s changed. She sold her soul.’

"But you’re watching these women at the most pivotal times in their lives; they’re experimenting because that’s what you do.”

Jenna has reflected on how her "tastes" have changed as she's grown up, while she's also been given the freedom to grow after her time in Disney Channel show 'Stuck in the Middle' ended after four years in 2018.

She pondered: “I definitely feel like I have a bit more Gothic taste than I did when I was a teenager.

“I’ve always been into dark things or been fascinated by them, but I was a Disney kid, and the whole thing is being bubbly and kind and overly sweet.”