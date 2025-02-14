Jennie Garth is "ready to leave" Los Angeles.

The 52-year-old actress lives in the Californian city - which was recently devastated by a series of wildfires that destroyed thousands of properties - with her children Luca, 18, Lola, 22, and 18-year-old Fiona but admitted that she has "always wanted" to live somewhere else.

She told Fox News Digital: "I've always wanted to move out of L.A. I mean, fires or no fires. I'm ready to move out of L.A. I've always been chomping at the bit."

The former 'What I Like About You star - who was married to 'Twilight' actor Peter Facinelli from 2001 until 2013 but tied the knot with Dave Abrams in 2015 - is just waiting for certain things to fall into place with her family before she can leave the city.

She said: "So right now, it's a matter of getting my senior daughter graduated, and then my husband settled into a rhythm with his new bar that he can leave town a few days a week and I can be gone.

Jennie - who was born in Illinois but found fame when she starred as Kelly Taylor in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' - is "not fond" of everyone in LA, but admitted that it is the "beauty" of the place that has kept her there.

She said: "So I really love L.A. I've always had, like, a love-hate [relationship] with L.A. I hate the traffic. I'm not fond of all the people. Too many people for my preference, but I love it. It's so beautiful, and it's just so magical and creative. And the beauty is one of the things that has kept me here and the different variations of landscape here!"

In January, had to evacuate her home as the LA fires spread throughout the city, and she and her daughters made the "natural choice" to go to Peter's for shelter.

She said: "The girls were like, 'Let's go to dad's.' And I said, 'Absolutely, get the dogs. Dave, you meet us there.' And then we all just sat around together, watched the news and talked and ate Chinese food. It felt very comforting and fuzzy and warm in a very scary time.

"I'm sure they had some pinch me moments where they were like, 'What? My mom and my dad are standing in his kitchen eating banana bread together.

"I'm sure it was surreal for them at times, but I know they loved it and it made them feel good."