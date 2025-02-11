Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli have managed to "reconnect as just people" following their divorce.

Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli split up in 2013 after 12 years of marriage

The 52-year-old actress was married to 'Twilight' star Peter, 51, from 2001 until 2013 and while things weren't great between the pair for a number of years, she admitted that they were only able to "clear the air" when he joined her for a chat on her 'I Choose Me' podcast.

She told E! News: "For so many years, it wasn't as fun as it could have been, and we made it seem like it was great and it was all rainbows and ponies. But it was not at times

"It really cleared the air for us in a lot of ways, to reconnect as just people, instead of like a divorced couple, the mom and the dad and not agreeing on stuff."

The former '902010' star has Luca, 18, Lola, 22, and 18-year-old Fiona with Peter - who is now engaged to Lily Anne Harrison and has two-year-old Jack with her - and noted that they are "putting [the past] behind us now" as she gushed over her ex-husband and his new life.

She said: "I like Peter. He likes me. I mean, obviously we were together for 17 years. And I love his fiancée and his new son. It's just nice to be open and be easy."

In January, the former 'What I Like About You' actress - who is now married to Dave Abrams - had to evacuate her home as the LA fires spread throughout the city, and she and her daughters made the "natural choice" to go to Peter's for shelter.

She said: "The girls were like, 'Let's go to dad's.' And I said, 'Absolutely, get the dogs. Dave, you meet us there.' And then we all just sat around together, watched the news and talked and ate Chinese food. It felt very comforting and fuzzy and warm in a very scary time.

"I'm sure they had some pinch me moments where they were like, 'What? My mom and my dad are standing in his kitchen eating banana bread together.

"I'm sure it was surreal for them at times, but I know they loved it and it made them feel good."