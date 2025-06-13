Jennie Garth was shocked to learn her ex-husband wanted to date women around the age of their eldest daughter.

The 53-year-old actress split from the Twilight actor - with whom she has Luca, 27, Lola, 22, and 18-year-old Fiona, while he also has two-year-old Jack with fiancee Lily Anne Harrison - in 2013 and she's told how Luca "came across" her 51-year-old dad's profile on exclusive dating app Raya.

Speaking on the I Do, Part 2 podcast, she said: “My ex-husband Peter, I was told, was on Raya, and his age, whatever range, that he was looking for was also the age range of his oldest daughter."

Last year, the Beverly Hills 90210 star - who is now married to Dave Abrams - invited Peter onto her podcast, I Choose Me, and the pair reflected on how their relationship has changed in the years since their marriage ended.

Peter said: “We haven’t really spoken a lot about life stuff in years, so I honestly don’t know you and I don’t think you know me.

"And yet, it’s like when you go home and you’re with your mom or your dad or, you know, your sisters and they just treat you like you’re 16, 17, 18, like, you know the time they saw you last when you were younger, and so there’s this feeling of like, ‘Oh, I know her because we were together for so long, but you’ve grown into this mature, wonderful adult woman and I’ve grown.’”

Meanwhile, this week Fiona joined Jennie on the podcast and they called the Supergirl actor to discuss the teenager's recent high school graduation, with Peter admitting it had left him feeling "numb" to see his "baby" growing up.

He said: “I feel very numb. Honestly, it’s been a very numbing experience. Yeah. I don’t know if it’s all hit me yet.

“You know, you’re our baby, so you’re all growing up and it’s a whole new chapter. And I feel like I don’t know how to feel. I really feel like I haven’t fully experienced all the emotions.”

While Fiona acknowledged she also felt "a little numb", she was also "really happy".

She said: “Honestly, it feels like I’m just so happy that I don’t have to go back to high school.

"I feel a little numb too, like, definitely hasn’t set in that I’m not going back, you know, like when summer ends. But I am actually really happy and I feel like kind of just at peace.

“It’s really nice, like, waking up and not feeling stressed to do anything, like just kind of having a moment to just kind of regenerate.

“And it’s different from most summers because usually when school ends for that year, you always think about, oh, I’m going back and I have like summer reading to do.

"But right now, I just feel like I’m moving on to the next thing, and although change feels scary a little bit, like, I don’t really know what to expect. I feel like it’s going to be good.”