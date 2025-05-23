Jennifer Aniston's alleged stalker has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

The former 'Friends' star was not in court in Hollywood on Thursday (22.05.25) to hear that psychiatrist Dr. Phani Tumu had examined Jimmy Wayne Carwyle - who is accused of ramming his car into the front gate of the actress' home in Bel Air - and felt he was "currently incompetent to stand trial".

However, Deputy Public Defender Robert Krauss told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Maria Cavalluzzi that the 48-year-old defendant was asking for a “second opinion", as is his right.

The judge appointed a second psychiatrist, Dr. Kory Knapke, to examine Carwyle and another hearing will take place next week.

The man is charged with one felony count of stalking and one of vandalism, along with an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm.

At a hearing earlier this month, a not guilty plea was entered by Deputy Public Defender Toral Malik but she questioned his mental competency.

Carwyle has been remanded in custody since the incident at Jennifer's home on 5 May and is accused of having harassed the 'Morning Show' actress since March 2023 by sending "unwanted social media, voicemail and email messages." The judge has ordered him not to contact or go anywhere near the 56-year-old star.

Although Jennifer was at home at the time her gates were struck, she didn't come into contact with anyone and the man was stopped in her driveway until police arrived at the scene.

A public information officer from the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE: "There was a security guard on premises who was able to detain that suspect until officers arrived, at which time they took him into custody without incident.

"The resident was home at the time."

The authorities noted that while the suspect has sustained minor injuries, no one else was hurt in the incident.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman previously vowed to "aggressively prosecute" stalkers.

He said in a statement: "My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorise others, ensuring they are held accountable."