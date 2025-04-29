Jennifer Coolidge "can't get enough" of her LGBTQ fans.

Jennifer Coolidge has heaped praise on her LGBTQ fans

The 63-year-old actress has developed a huge fan following among the LGBTQ community, and Jennifer has now hailed them as a "superior group of people".

Asked why she loves her LGBTQ fans so much, Jennifer told People: "I don't know, I think maybe heterosexual people are more self-conscious. I think gay men and gay women just let loose and have a blast. They know how to have a really fun time.

"They're really original, you know? They're, I don't know, just a superior group of people. I can't get enough of this, frankly."

The 'American Pie' star previously expressed her love for the LGBTQ community at the GLAAD Media Awards in March 2023.

During an on-stage speech, Jennifer joked: "Here I am again surrounded by gays. Wow, it's the story of my life!

"I have so much respect for the LGBTQ community. I just want you all to know that I love you and I thank you for always being there for me and that's why I'm here because I wanna give back.

"I believe that we all have the right to be who we are and to love the people that we love and tell our stories and celebrate that in every way that we can ... I just want to thank you all for being you and inspiring me."

Jennifer starred in 'The White Lotus', the hit comedy-drama series, in 2021 and 2022, and the actress previously cited the project as a turning point in her career.

Jennifer felt typecast as a "trophy wife" before joining the cast of the HBO anthology series.

The Hollywood star - who is perhaps best known for playing Jeanine Stifler, or "Stifler's mom", in the 'American Pie' film franchise - told Us Weekly: "I was just offered these sort of trophy wife parts over and over.

"There would be scripts at my front doorstep. And I’d pick ’em up and I’d be like, ‘Ah, I know exactly what these are gonna be.’

"And sure enough, a lot of ’em were just sort of the same woman and a rich guy, spoiled wife being offered continually as if that was all I could do."