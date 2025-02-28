Jennifer Coolidge has described Pete Davidson as “one of the most unpredictable people” she has ever met.

The 63-year-old actor, known for her roles in ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Legally Blonde’, made the admission while speaking about filming their new Dito Montiel-directed crime comedy ‘Riff Raff’ in the middle of winter.

Recalling the moment Pete, 31, arrived on the set in a Rolls-Royce, she told People: “I remember one day it was freezing ... and I was in the house (where we filmed), and then this Rolls-Royce pulls up.

“And I was like, ‘Who’s that? It must be the owner of the house, right?’”

Jennifer added in the interview: “And then it’s Pete Davidson in his Rolls-Royce.”

She went on: “That car didn’t quite go with the neighbourhood or any of the experience. But then I thought, ‘He’s doing his own thing.’ I was never as interesting as that, you know — showing up in a Rolls-Royce in the middle of winter at some job.”

Jennifer also praised Pete’s ability to surprise people, saying: “I like that Pete Davidson is one of the most unpredictable people I’ve ever met.

“You can’t really get a take on him, because he’s like this chameleon.”

Pete also spoke about his co-star at a screening of ‘Riff Raff’ in New York City on 26 February.

He told Access Hollywood: “Working with her was amazing. She’s like a unicorn. She’s exactly what she’s like onscreen. “So nice, so generous — I describe her as a unicorn. Like, I can’t believe she’s a real person.”

‘Riff Raff’ follows Vincent (played by Ed Harris), a former criminal whose ex, Ruth (Jennifer), their son Rocco (Lewis Pullman), and Rocco’s pregnant girlfriend Marina (Emanuela Postacchini) arrive unexpectedly at Vincent’s vacation home.

There, Vincent is staying with his wife Sandy (Gabrielle Union) and Sandy’s college-bound teenage son DJ (Miles J Harvey.)

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, sees the dysfunctional family thrown into a present-day criminal situation, putting them face to face with gangster Leftie (Bill Murray) and his henchman Lonnie – played by Pete.

Speaking about Pete’s performance, director Dito, 59, said: “(He) had this look in my mind — the movie is a million miles from it, but a John Cazale vibe.

“And I had just watched ‘Dog Day Afternoon’, so that was on my mind.

“And I thought, when Pete and (his fellow ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Bill) get into a room together and watching them mess around, I thought it was going to be fun.

“And I think it is.”