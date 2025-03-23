Jennifer Coolidge regrets chasing "men who were unavailable".

Jennifer Coolidge has opened up about her love life

The 63-year-old actress has admitted that her career stalled for a period of time because she became "obsessed" with an unnamed man.

The Hollywood star told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I wanted this guy that I was obsessed with. I wanted him to like me, so I went completely off-track. I wasted a lot of time - and that moment passes. And, God, if I could live my life over again, I wouldn’t have done what I did.

"Actually I don’t want to say it was just one guy.

"It was guys and, well, everyone wants certain things in their life at a certain time. I was trying to have relationships with men who were unavailable, or there are guys out there who really hate women deep down and I certainly dated them."

Jennifer feels she hasn't had the same "luck" as some of her childhood friends.

She explained: "I have friends that went to their prom in the last year of high school, found a guy, fell in love with him and still have that guy. I haven’t had that luck - it has never been the right person."

The actress currently splits her time between Los Angeles and New Orleans, but Jennifer thinks she might actually find her future partner in Europe.

Jennifer - who is perhaps best known for starring in the 'American Pie' film franchise - reflected: "European men like the idea of sleeping with an older woman more than Americans do. Somebody you’d expect to be skilled and sexy.

"It’s not the American fantasy, but lots of European films are about young guys with an older woman. I think I have to go overseas then!"