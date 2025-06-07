Jennifer Garner is "not really that stressed" about getting older.

The 53-year-old actress thinks the only time she would put more thought into her appearance is if she were to come across paparazzi pictures of herself, but ultimately isn't worked up about "things changing" with time.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "Part of the gift of being my mother’s daughter is that I haven’t spent a lot of time stressing about my physical appearance. I don’t spend a lot of time in the mirror. Sometimes I could spend more time in the mirror; I’m sure I’ve had things in my teeth or a bump in my hair.

"So there are pluses and minuses to it. If you look through, like, the last 20-plus years of paparazzi pictures of me, you would see images and say, 'You would be best served by spending more time thinking about what you look like.

"But the flip side of that is that I’m not really that stressed about aging or things changing.

"I have my moments, of course, where I’ll look in the monitor at work and be like, “Who is that? Ah, that’s me!”

The 13 Going 30 actress - who was previously married to fellow Hollywood star Ben Affleck and has Violet, 19, Fin, 16, as well as 13-year-old Samuel with him - definitely thinks that "less is more" when it comes to putting effort into retaining youth and, overall, has become more "friendly towards herself" in all aspects of her life.

She said: " I think less is more, as far as focusing on yourself too much in that way. What are you going to do? I want to age. I want to live to be 100.

"I don’t expect to look at 100 like I look today. I want to wear every single bit of those 100 years and feel great about them. But what do I like better about myself? Well, I don’t know that I used to think about it at all, but I’m more friendly to myself in general."