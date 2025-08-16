Jennifer Holland admits there isn't much work-life balance in her marriage to DC boss James Gunn.

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland's marriage is dominated by DC

The 37-year-old actress reprises her role as Emilia Harcourt in the second season of her husband's TV show Peacemaker and says that her spouse's responsibilities at the studio can be all-consuming.

Jennifer told People: "I've not been, in any way, upset or judgemental with James, but I know that his number one focus right now at this time in his life has been taking on this opportunity that he has at DC with 100 per cent full force.

"I think he's doing that with just every ounce of his being, and he wants to make sure that it's everything that the fans could hope for."

Jennifer explained how James, 59, is doing his best to put the wishes of the fans first with his stewardship of DC alongside Peter Safran but knows that he is "always going to disappoint some people".

She said: "But if anyone could get a little piece of an insider view of what it's like, he just wants to do the characters justice, and he just wants to give it what it deserves for all of these people who've lived with these characters in these comics that they've been reading (and) the characters that the created in their brains and everything.

"He's very committed to making it the best that he's able to make it."

Holland stars alongside John Cena in Peacemaker and is very complimentary of the WWE legend, who plays the titular character in the series.

She said: "We're all just doing our best to service the story, and so it was just an incredible experience,

"I couldn't have asked for a better, more professional partner than John in this whole ride from season one to season two, honestly."

James and Jennifer got married in 2022 in Aspen, Colorado, with the ceremony attended by guests including Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan and interrupted by a moose.

The filmmaker wrote on X - then known as Twitter - at the time: "This weekend I was lucky enough to marry my best friend the love of my life, @jennlholland.

"We got married here in Aspen, Colorado at Dunbar Ranch. A moose interrupted the beginning of the ceremony! For those who don’t know, moose are the most dangerous wild mammals in North America. But the big dude just wandered by. @MatthewLillard yelled out, 'It’s James’ Dad!'"