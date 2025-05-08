Jennifer Lopez promised her children she'd be "stronger and better" after her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old singer-and-actress - who has 17-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony - filed for divorce from the 'Accountant 2' star in August last year after just two years of marriage, and she's told how her kids helped bring her "peace" during a "difficult" time.

She told Spain's El Pais newspaper: “I said, ‘I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you’re going to see that I’ll come out the other side stronger and better.’ I promised them that and I did it.

"And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life."

Jennifer is "proud" of how far she's moved on with her life since her divorce and thinks she and her twins are all "stronger and better" for coming through the rocky period in their lives.

She added: “I’m happier that I’m a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago… I’m proud of myself for that and I’m proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they’re stronger and better because of it.

"So, it’s a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody."

Although Jennifer and Ben - who has Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and 13-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - are no longer together, their families have remained close and the 'Hustlers' star's twins joined their former step-siblings at 'The Accountant 2' premierelast month.

Ben told 'Entertainment Tonight' on the red carpet: “It’s a great night. The kids are here, Jen’s kids are here. I’m very, very excited.

“I’m proud of the movie, I love the movie and I love when all the kids come out. It’s really fun, it’s exciting.”

The 52-year-old star praised Jennifer as "spectacular" who will always be "important" to him.

Praised for "continuing those relationships" with the kids, he said: “Listen, I don’t read the stuff online much, and sometimes I get the sense that people perpetuate this idea of … they wanna find something negative to talk about.

“For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them. I love her kids. They’re wonderful. She’s [an] enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to.”