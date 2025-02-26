Jennifer Lopez is "still in shock" over the death of Jesus Guerrero.

Jesus Guerrero recently passed away aged 34

The 55-year-old star has taken to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to the hairstylist, who recently passed away aged 34.

Alongside a black-and-white photograph of the celebrity hairstylist, Jennifer wrote: "Jesus

"It’s no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room. You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as you artistry did. I’ve been having trouble putting the words together the last few days. The truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair.

"I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you. Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life but I know wherever you are there is beauty and light. And the beauty and light you left here will live on forever. Rest in peace, sweet angel… [broken heart emoji] (sic)"

Jesus worked with a host of big-name stars during his career, including Jennifer, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Charli XCX, Camila Cabello, and Dua Lipa.

Scott Barnes, Jennifer's make-up artist, has also taken to social media to pay tribute to the celebrity hairstylist.

Alongside a tribute video, Scott wrote Instagram: "I can’t believe I was just working with him in Dubai and now he’s gone. Many prayers to his family during this time."