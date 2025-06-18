Jennifer Love Hewitt has "anxiety" over her role in Hollywood.

Jennifer Love Hewitt has reflected on anxiety

The 46-year-old star is returning for a sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer, having starred in the original 27 years ago as Julie James, and she admitted there are mixed emotions about her return to the franchise.

She told Extra: "The anxiety is different this time, being totally honest.

"I think, on one hand, I feel this like real sense of gratitude and awesomeness to have not been forgotten and to matter still in the franchise and for people to allow me to come back.

"On the other hand, being a 46-year-old woman who's aging in Hollywood and stepping back into a role that you did when you were 18, it comes with anxiety."

Jennnifer noted that there is a concern about whether or not "people are going to come for you" online.

She explained: "I think, you know, the internet's different now, people say what they say.

"You wonder if people are going to come for you… but I have confidence in the fact that even if I don't have confidence in myself in a moment, I have confidence that the moms who are buying those tickets for their daughters to see the movie are there because they remember who Julie was.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer - who has been praised online for her makeup free selfies - admitted she takes comfort in knowing she's growing along with her fans.

She said: “I've grown up with everybody and they've grown up with me and that's sort of the comforting thing about, you know, being in the business this long is that you sort of you're in the same place as the people who have been watching you, and I feel like I am very much in a phase of learning how to do this new thing of social media and when do you filter yourself, when do you not filter yourself, when do you just sort of let your age be and wear that with pride.”