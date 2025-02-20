Jenny McCarthy wants Britney Spears to compete on 'The Masked Singer'.

The 52-year-old star is back on the judging panel for the US celebrity singing contest alongside Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora and she admitted the 'Toxic' hitmaker would be her dream celebrity to unmask.

She told 'Extra': “It would be really amazing if we got Britney Spears on the show. So, Britney: come on down!”

But for Rita, she's already been overwhelmed with excitement about the reveal of one of this season's competitors.

She admitted in the joint interview: “I think you're going to be like, ‘Okay, Rita you're going to need to chill,’ because somebody gets unmasked and I think I borderline scared them to death.”

So far this season, Cedric the Entertainer was unmasked in the first episode, followed by boxer Oscar de la Hoya on Wednesday (19.02.25) and the panel think the show just gets "better and better".

Jenny added: “Every time we're like, ‘Can we level it up again this year?’ And we do.”

Robin agreed: “I really think that it just gets better and better every season.”

There will be special theme nights throughout the season, with Jenny - who is married to New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg - excited by some weeks in particular.

She said: “We get to do 'Ghostbusters', we get to do 'Shrek' night we're doing boy band night. 'Cause you know I love a good boy band.”

Meanwhile, Oscar was delighted that none of the judges guessed he was the man behind the Fuzzy Peas costume, with their choices including the likes of Antonio Banderas and John Leguizamo.

He told Us Weekly magazine: “When they were throwing out these names, I was like, ‘OK, wait, are they getting close? Are they getting warmer or colder?’”

“When they said Antonio Banderas, I was like, ‘Oh, wait a second.’ … I believe they mentioned the Oscars or something. It’s like, ‘Hello, I’m right here! Just guess Oscar!’”

The 52-year-old boxer admitted he was "petrified" before singing for the panel but his nerves quickly calmed once he stepped out on stage.

He said: "It's funny because when I’m in the locker room, getting ready to step out into the ring in front of 20,000 people, you’re prepared. Once the first bell rings, it’s like, no pressure. You’re focused.

"So when I was backstage putting on my Fuzzy Peas, you’re nervous, you’re petrified.

"But once you’re on stage, it’s like, ‘OK, boom, lights on. Let’s go. Let’s perform.’ And that’s what made it fun. You’re nervous, but once that switch goes off you’re just having a blast.”