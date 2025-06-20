Jensen Ackles has revealed that his daughter Justice is "fired up" to see her father in the new crime drama series Countdown.

The 47-year-old actor - who has Justice, 12, and twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes, eight, with his wife Danneel Harris Ackles - is thrilled that his eldest will finally get to see him in character in the new Amazon Prime Video show.

In an interview with People, Jensen said: "I do think my oldest is old enough to watch this, so she's fired up to see it."

The Supernatural actor explained that there aren't many acting roles that he has been able to show his children yet, even though they "know" about his job.

He said: "There's not a lot that they can watch yet. She (Justice) hasn't really gotten to see her dad in action. And in this one, I'll be in action.

"But they know. Trust me, they know."

Jensen explained that it was an honour to be working with Eric Dane in Countdown - after the former Grey's Anatomy star revealed that he had been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease ALS earlier this year.

The ex-Days of Our Lives star said: "He has such a command of scenes and the set just in his stillness and how just his quiet leadership, and it's something he brings from off set too.

"I mean, he does that when the cameras aren't rolling."

Ackles continued: "There's just a quiet leadership to him that I truly learned from. So to get to mix it up with them on screen, I had to bring it."

Eric's ALS diagnosis has robbed him off the function of his right arm and hand but he has vowed to continue acting as he relishes the job.

The 52-year-old star said: "It always feels great to be on set. It's great to be employed. I love what I give. I'm going to keep doing it."

Dane gave an interview outlining how the condition has ravaged his body and admits that his plight is "sobering".

He told Good Morning America earlier this week: "My left side if functioning, my right side has completely stopped working. I feel like maybe a couple more months and I won't have my left hand either. It's sobering."