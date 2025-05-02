Jeremy Renner turned down an "insult" offer of "half" his salary to film a second series of 'Hawkeye' after his snow plough accident.

The actor almost lost his life back in 2023 when he was crushed by a snow plough and he underwent multiple surgeries and months of rehabilitation in bid to get back on his feet - and he has now claimed bosses at Disney Plus offered him a dismal amount to return to the screen after the horrific accident so he turned it down.

During an appearance on the 'High Performance' podcast, Renner explained: "They asked me to do season two, and they offered me half the money.

"I’m like, wow, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money - eight months of my time, essentially, and you do it for half the amount?

"I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over?’ Is that why want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?"

He went on to add: "And this is not Marvel. My juice is like this Disney - not even really Disney, it’s just the penny pinchers, the accountants.

"I told him to go fly a kite at the insult offer. And so we didn’t see eye to eye on it, sadly. I still love the character, I would still love to do it, but I had to defend myself.

"I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what you paid me the first season. So it’s a little disheartening that didn’t happen, but that’s fine.

"I’m happy to let that go, because my body’s probably thanking me that I’m not doing that right now."

The 'Mayor of Kingstown' actor broke 38 bones in his body after being crushed by the snowplough and though he still experiences lingering discomfort, he previously insisted he doesn't mind the pain because it is "awesome" just to be alive.

He told People magazine: "My swollen ankles, my back that keeps going out or my jaw that just can't seem to bite down right, it's a great reminder of an attitude that got me to here in the first place.

"It's awesome. This is why I can't have a bad day. I know what a bad day feels like."