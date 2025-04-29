Jeremy Renner "did not want to write" about his near-death snowplough accident.

Jeremy Renner has written a new memoir

The 54-year-old actor was seriously injured in the accident in January 2023, and Jeremy was initially reluctant to discuss the horrifying incident in his new book, 'My Next Breath'.

During an appearance on 'CBS Mornings', Jeremy explained: "I had written most of the book at that point. But I really wanted to voice why I didn't want to write it, because I just didn't think it was valuable. I lived it. It was a private incident that happened in my driveway. Why does anybody care about it?

"But the act of writing it is - what I want people to take away from the book [is] getting out of your own way is quite important to achieve and get anything you want in your life, and that's the lesson that I had to learn to get of my own way and share the story because I knew it was valuable. It would be silly of me not to share it."

Earlier this year, Jeremy expressed his gratitude for the "army of people" who helped him to recover from his accident.

The Hollywood star took to social media to mark the two-year anniversary of his accident in Reno, when he was struck by a snowplough and left in a critical condition.

Alongside a throwback photo of the doctors and nurses who helped him with his recovery, Jeremy wrote on Instagram at the time: "Happy New Year blessings to you all…. Ringing in my second “ReBirthday” today

"I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again. Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder… I literally owe you my life . All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbors) who jumped to my aid and endured the chaos for 45 long minutes on the icy asphalt New Years morning. I’m so sorry all the haunting images I imprinted on you all (I’ll spare you all from the meat grinding images )…. (sic)"