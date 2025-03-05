Jessica Alba is "not dating" Alex Edelman following her split from Cash Warren.

Jessica Alba is 'not dating' Alex Edelman following her split from Cash Warren

The 43-year-old actress called time on her marriage to Cash, 46, in January after 17 years together but even though she was spotted with comedian Alex, 35, at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday (02.03.25), insiders have insisted that there is nothing going on between the pair.

A source told E! News: "They are not dating! They met walking to their cars at the end of the night and he offered her his jacket because she was freezing before they went their separate ways."

A second insider claimed that the 'Honey' star - who has Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and seven-year-old Hayes with Cash - is simply a "friend of the friend" of Alex.

Her divorce filing - which was lodged in February and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup - listed their date of separation as 27 December 2024, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Jessica has also requested joint custody of their children and asked to revert to her maiden name of Jessica Marie Alba as her legal moniker.

Just weeks before that, Jessica - who met her former husband on the set of 'Fantastic Four' in 2004 - admitted that she was "proud" of how far she and Cash had come as a couple during their time together as she insisted that the children will remain their "highest priority" as they go through the motions of splitting up.

She wrote on Instagram: “I'm proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years.

“It's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

”Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”