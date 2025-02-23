Jessica Alba has been left shocked by the death of Jesus Guerrero.

The 43-year-old actress had been a client of the celebrity hairstylist and in the hours after it was announced that he had passed away at the age of 34, she took to social media on Sunday (23.02.25) to remember him.

She wrote on Instagram: "Jesus -you were the purest, biggest heart and soul shined so bright - will cherish memories forever...

"Still can't believe this."

Just moments earlier, the 'Honey' star had posed another message to her Instagram Stories as she reacted to the news.

She said: "We love you @jesushair", alongside a white heart and dove emojis and a picture of them both with Daniel Martin.

The celebrity hairstylist had worked with A-listers such as Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez throughout his career and his sister confirmed the tragic news of his death with a GoFundMe page.

She wrote: "My name is Gris, Jesus’s younger sister.

"It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more. Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top. Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly."

Gris added that the family of Jesus are sorting out his personal belongings and logistics when it comes to returning him to his home state and asked others to help in any way that they can.

She said: "Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston. We hope that you find it in your heart to help in any way and/or share this GoFundMe."

In under 24 hours, the page had managed to raise $54,051 of its $60,000 goal.