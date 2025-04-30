Jessica Alba wants to "feel loved".

The Hollywood star has taken to social media to celebrate her 44th birthday, revealing that she wants to "feel seen" and to "feel accepted".

Alongside a series of throwback family photos, Jessica - who has Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven, with her estranged husband Cash Warren - wrote on Instagram: "Entering this next trip around the sun with grace and gratitude [heart and stars emojis]

"An important part of my reflection is remembering the essence of who I am and the gratitude I have for what I have been given… my babies, you are my greatest gifts [heart emoji] Thank you for choosing me to be your mama. [tears and prayers emojis] Sometimes I get caught up in all the things of life and my drive for perfection is exhausting so I’m making space to accept myself - flaws and all and release the need to control. As I move into this next year, I wish for myself what I wish for everyone - to feel loved. To feel seen. To feel accepted. And to know you are worthy of your biggest dreams [prayer emoji] To my baby self -the little girl … you are safe and loved.

"Thank you to everyone for all of your birthday wishes - besitos [hearts emojis] (sic)"

Meanwhile, Jessica previously insisted that her children will remain her "highest priority" as she goes through her divorce.

The actress - who married Cash back in 2008 - also revealed that she planned to "embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution".

The movie star wrote on Instagram: "I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.

"I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time. (sic)"